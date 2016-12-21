Flames' Sean Monahan: Getting it done on power play

Monahan has collected 11 points -- and a whopping seven on the man advantage -- in the past 10 games.

The punchy pivot wasn't able to solve Sharks goalie Martin Jones on Tuesday, but there hasn't been anything for Monahan's owners to complain about of late. He's on the top line with Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer and averaging 3:07 on the power play on a per-game basis. While Monahan is struggling defensively as evidenced by his minus-11 rating, he generally sprinkles in enough offense to offset that category, which isn't universally used to begin with.