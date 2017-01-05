Flames' Sean Monahan: Tallies pair of points

Monahan set up a pair of assists in a 4-1 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

A visit from the league's worst team was exactly what Monahan needed to put an end to a brief five-game point drought. He now has 22 points in 40 games this season -- which is disappointing given he topped the 60-point mark in each of the last two seasons -- and still sits with an ugly minus-14, so the young center has his work cut out for him as the second half of 2016-17 approaches.