Flames' T.J. Brodie: Stays hot Wednesday

Brodie chipped in a pair of helpers Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Colorado.

Brodie has been all sorts of hot lately, racking up nine points in his last nine games. He's recorded just five shots on goal during that span (and none over his last five contests), but as long as he's finding the scoresheet, owners shouldn't mind too much. It's hard to believe that the blueliner only has 16 points this year given how prolific he's been since mid-December, but it appears that he's taking a big leap forward after struggling mightily to start the season.