Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Chips in on both goals against New York

Voracek scored a goal and collected a power-play assist during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Up to 14 goals and 44 points through 49 games, Voracek remains a high-end scorer and fantasy asset. He's also averaging a hefty 3.2 shots per outing and entered Monday's contest receiving 3:55 of power-play time per game. It's ill-advised to undervalue him in any fantasy setting.