Neuvirth came on in relief for Steve Mason for the second time in four days and stopped all five shots he faced in a 5-0 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is perfect, making 19 saves and allowing no goals in his last two relief appearances, but in between those two games, Neuvirth - in his most recent start - yielded five goals in a loss to the Bruins on Saturday. Nothing is going right for either Philadelphia goaltender right now, but as long as Mason struggles, the door will remain open for Neuvirth to steal playing time.