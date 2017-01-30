Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Receives two honors

Simmonds was named NHL All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, and followed that up by being chosen as the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday.

During Sunday's All-Star Game, Simmonds scored two goals in the Metropolitan Division's 10-6 win over the Atlantic Division and potted the game-winner in the final against the Pacific Division. By being named All-Star MVP, Simmonds became just the second Flyer to receive the honor, with Reggie Leach being the first in 1980. In addition to his All-Star Game exploits, Simmonds recorded two goals in two games earlier in the week, taking him to a tally of 21 goals in 50 games this season.