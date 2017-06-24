Kolesar was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Kolesar is a 6-foot-2, 227 pound right winger who finished as the WHL's leading postseason scorer with 31 points in just 19 games. He's a clutch offensive performer in playoff hockey -- he's dominated there after delivering 121 points in 118 games in the regular season over the last two years. Kolesar's body is already pro-ready.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...