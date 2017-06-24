Kolesar was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Kolesar is a 6-foot-2, 227 pound right winger who finished as the WHL's leading postseason scorer with 31 points in just 19 games. He's a clutch offensive performer in playoff hockey -- he's dominated there after delivering 121 points in 118 games in the regular season over the last two years. Kolesar's body is already pro-ready.