Staal registered a goal and an assist Friday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins.

It was Staal's second two-point effort in five games following a seven-game absence due to a concussion. What's more, he also registered five hits in the contest, which is a good sign that he's not shying away from physical play. If you've been holding off re-inserting Staal into your fantasy lineups, it's probably safe at this point.