Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Signs one-year deal
Brown penned a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Tuesday worth $650,000 at the NHL level.
Brown was somewhat productive in the minors this past season, as he tallied 12 goals and 16 helpers in 66 outings, but he could never quite find his scoring touch in his 14 NHL contests. While the center averaged a mere 9:43 of ice time in those pointless appearances, he evidently showed general manager Ron Francis enough to warrant another season in the organization.
