Hainsey scored two goals, including the game-winner, on four shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

The 35-year-old only had two goals coming into the night, so this was quite a surprising performance. This was Hainsey's first multi-goal game since Dec. 2, 2008, so it would be unrealistic to expect it again anytime soon. He has four goals and 14 points with a minus-10 rating, so Hainsey is only relevant in the deepest of formats.