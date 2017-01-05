Islanders' Adam Pelech: Recalled from AHL Bridgeport
Pelech was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday morning.
Pelech missed most of December with an upper body injury, so the organization wanted to give the defender some time in the minors to get back up to game speed. The 22-year-old will be available to provide defensive depth for Friday's matchup in Colorado.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Activated off injured reserve, loaned to AHL affiliate•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Ready to return•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Skating again•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Unable to practice Tuesday•