Pelech was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday morning.

Pelech missed most of December with an upper body injury, so the organization wanted to give the defender some time in the minors to get back up to game speed. The 22-year-old will be available to provide defensive depth for Friday's matchup in Colorado.

