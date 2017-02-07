Islanders' Anders Lee: Collects two helpers in win

Lee registered two assists over 15:54 of ice time during Monday's win over Toronto.

This was Lee's third consecutive two-point outing, and he's up to 17 goals, 29 points and 89 shots with a plus-7 rating and 14 PIM over his past 32 games. Those are impressive totals, and Lee is still surfing on the waiver wire in many seasonal formats. Additionally, the 26-year-old winger continues to be priced for profit in daily contests.