Prince hasn't registered a point since Dec. 31 in Winnipeg.

Prince has been a healthy scratch in two of his past three games. The only reason he was inserted into the lineup Monday was because of the injury to Andrew Ladd (undisclosed). There is some hope that Prince will see more regular playing time with the coaching change (Doug Weight) but that remains to be seen.

