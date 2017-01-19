Jets' Bryan Little: Collects two points against Arizona

Little scored a goal and added an assist with two shots on net during Wednesday's win over the Coyotes.

Aside from missing time with a lower-body injury, the 29-year-old veteran is having a nice season with eight goals, 19 points and 56 shots through 25 games. Little is locked into a top-six role with power-play time and should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings. He's also a viable consideration in daily contests because his salary is reasonable, and he will be overlooked at times because he's the No. 2 center for Winnipeg.