Matthias collected a second-period assist and played 13:45 during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

The 28-year-old forward brings plenty of intangibles to the table and has flashed some offensive upside for stretches over the years. However, at the end of the day, he's playing a bottom-six role for Winnipeg and entered Wednesday's game starting just 58.9 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone. You'll want to aim higher in all fantasy settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola