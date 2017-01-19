Matthias collected a second-period assist and played 13:45 during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

The 28-year-old forward brings plenty of intangibles to the table and has flashed some offensive upside for stretches over the years. However, at the end of the day, he's playing a bottom-six role for Winnipeg and entered Wednesday's game starting just 58.9 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone. You'll want to aim higher in all fantasy settings.