Kings' Drew Doughty: Does damage on special teams
Doughty scored a power-play goal and registered a shorthanded assist with two shots on net over 29:52 of ice time during Monday's loss to Dallas.
The workhorse defenseman has quieted a cold stretch -- one goal and two points through 10 previous games -- with consecutive multi-point showings and is now up to seven goals, 22 points and 96 shots for the campaign. His solid offensive numbers are supported by dependable peripheral statistics and a huge workload (27:09 of ice entering Monday's game). It all adds up to Doughty continuing to be a second-tier rearguard for your fantasy club and a worthy look in daily contests when Los Angeles draws a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Posts power-play goal•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Picks up assist in shootout loss•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Tallies goal, two points in loss to Canadiens•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Racks up two points in win over rival Ducks•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Redirects three shots Sunday•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Grabs helper in Opening Night loss•