Kings' Drew Doughty: Does damage on special teams

Doughty scored a power-play goal and registered a shorthanded assist with two shots on net over 29:52 of ice time during Monday's loss to Dallas.

The workhorse defenseman has quieted a cold stretch -- one goal and two points through 10 previous games -- with consecutive multi-point showings and is now up to seven goals, 22 points and 96 shots for the campaign. His solid offensive numbers are supported by dependable peripheral statistics and a huge workload (27:09 of ice entering Monday's game). It all adds up to Doughty continuing to be a second-tier rearguard for your fantasy club and a worthy look in daily contests when Los Angeles draws a favorable matchup.