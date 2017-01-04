Kings' Jeff Carter: Stays hot Tuesday

Carter scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Carter has been an absolute monster lately, piling up seven goals and nine points in his last seven games. He's also fired a hearty 25 shots on net during the span, bringing him up to 124 in 38 games this season. However, what's most impressive is just how many of those pucks have gone in -- with the recent outburst, Carter has now found twine 21 times, second only to Sidney Crosby's 26 for the league lead.