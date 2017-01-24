Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: Allows three goals on just 17 shots
Zatkoff saved just 14 of 17 shots during Monday's loss to the Rangers.
Zatkoff has won just two of eight starts, and he entered Monday's game with an underwhelming 2.93 GAA and .886 save percentage. He's still a potential streamer in seasonal leagues and low-priced flier in daily contests, but he's done absolutely nothing this season to instill confidence.
