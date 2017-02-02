Gaborik recorded a goal, three shots on net and a minor penalty with a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's win over Colorado.

With five goals, nine points, 33 shots and a plus-6 rating through his past 12 games, Gaborik is rounding into fantasy form. The veteran is well past his prime but still offers enough scoring upside to warrant attention in plenty of seasonal settings. Additionally, he's currently presenting nice value is daily contests.