Pearson recorded a goal, two assists, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's win over Florida.

The outing snapped a five-game point drought for Pearson, and it was his first multi-point showing since Jan. 12. He's now up to a career-high 16 goals and is on pace to sail past last season's 36 points. Pearson still shouldn't be confused with a go-to fantasy asset, through. He's best left to deeper seasonal leagues and only utilized in daily contests against favorable opponents.