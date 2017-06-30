Newbury inked a contract with DEL Fischtown on Thursday.

Newbury last appeared in an NHL contest back in 2013-14 when he was with the Flyers. Since then, the 35-year-old has played primarily in the AHL with various clubs. In his 76 NHL games, the center notched four goals, six helpers and 139 PIM. The veteran's stint overseas is likely the final chapter on his professional career that never quite lived up to expectations following three phenomenal campaigns coming out of the OHL.

