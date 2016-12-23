Lightning's Anton Stralman: Posts first multi-point game this season
Stralman notched two third-period assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's win over the Blues.
The Swedish blueliner hadn't posted a multi-point game all season prior to this one, so it's actually remarkable that he's managed to put up a moderately fantasy-relevant 11 points in 25 contests. Stralman's significant minutes include plenty of power-play time, so he should continue producing enough offense to hold down the back end of your fantasy blue line, particularly in deeper formats.
