Condra was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 30-year-old has been cold this year with no points in 11 games, while averaging a mere 9:34 per contest. Condra's been sent down for the time being to get some work in during the All-Star break, but he could be back for Tuesday's home game against the Bruins if either Brayden Point (upper body) or Ryan Callahan (hip) aren't ready at that time.