Lightning's Valtteri Filppula: Hits assist column twice

Filppula notched a pair of late-game assists Thursday against St. Louis, adding a plus-2 rating, two shots and two PIM in a 5-2 win.

He got crushed in the faceoff dot -- 7-for-22 -- but also led the Bolts in ice time. Despite a couple games off the scoresheet immediately preceding this one, Filppula's still been operating at more than a point-per-game pace (eight in seven) over the last couple weeks. He's still not a star, but he's got some appeal in fantasy right now, as Filppula's on his finest scoring pace in three seasons.

