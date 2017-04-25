Matthews will rest up following a long season and sit out the 2017 IIHF World Championship, David Alter of The Athletic reports.

For most rookies, an 82-game grind will take its toll when they are used to much shorter seasons compared to other leagues. You add in a six-game playoff run that included five overtime contests and it makes sense why Matthews is opting to sit out Worlds. The 19-year-old should be the heavy favorite to get the Calder Trophy following a 40 goal, 29 assist campaign in which he helped the Leafs reach the playoffs for the first time in four years. Although no announcement is forthcoming, one would imagine the center will be named the Toronto captain prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.