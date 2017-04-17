Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Won't play Monday
Soshnikov (undisclosed) in unavailable against the Capitals for Game 3 on Monday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Considering Soshnikov was absent from Monday's game-day skate, according to Kristen Shilton of TSN, it should come as no surprise he remains sidelined. The 23-year-old has not hit the ice since mid-March and doesn't appear close to suiting up in the playoffs. Even if the Leafs make it to the second round, the winger may not be able to pry the fourth-line role away from Kasperi Kapanen, who potted a pair of goals versus Washington on Saturday, including the game-winner.
