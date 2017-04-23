Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches empty-netter to help clinch series
McDavid potted an empty-net goal in Saturday's Game 6 victory over the Sharks.
It was a great effort from McDavid, who did some fine work from his knees to help seal the fate of the Sharks. The youngster didn't have an electric first round by his standards, but his four points in six games shouldn't have people complaining. McDavid was a 100-point player in the regular season and you can't help but think he has another level to hit in the postseason. Look for the 20-year-old to be at his best against the Ducks in Round 2.
