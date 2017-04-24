Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ends series strong
Klefbom had an assist and a plus-1 rating in Game 6 against the Sharks on Saturday.
Klefbom battled injury during the series but put together a goal and an assist in the last two games. He finished the opening round with two goals, an assist and 11 shots.
