Barkov could miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season due to his upper-body injury.

Coach Tom Rowe would not provide a timetable for Barkov's return, but it would certainly appear that the injury is more severe than the initial 2-to-3 week return window would've suggested. It's a shame to see the young pivot struggle with an injury of this severity considering he was on his way to a career season. It's always possible that Rowe is just being pessimistic, so stay tuned for updates on Barkov's status as they come in.