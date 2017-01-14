Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Loses rematch to Islanders
Luongo allowed four goals on 41 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
Luongo faced a much more competitive Islanders club than the one he beat Wednesday, as New York had the puck for most of the night while shooting 37 times over the final two periods. Interestingly enough, the veteran only allowed two goals in that span after getting beaten twice in the first. This was only Luongo's second regulation defeat in his past eight starts, but he also has just three wins over that stretch.
