Thornton has only dressed for 15 games this year, contributing a single assist along the way.

The 37-year-old enforcer has never been known for his offense (99 points in 670 career games), but it's worth noting that he's only recorded seven PIM this year. Thornton used to be known for his pugilistic contributions and maintained value in some settings due to his time spent in the sin bin (1043 career PIM), but with such a lack of playing time, there's nothing left here to latch onto for fantasy purposes.