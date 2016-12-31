Rust (illness) "is fine" and will play against Montreal on Saturday.

The winger missed Friday's practice but is well enough to skate against the Canadiens. Rust has scored four goals and an assist in his last nine contests. He's already totaled 16 points in 34 games, five more than he did as a rookie last year, when he compiled 11 in 41.

