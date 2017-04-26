Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Game-time decision Thursday
As expected, Kunitz (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's pivotal Game 1 against the Capitals.
Coach Mike Sullivan's strategy for the season has been to label potentially returning guys as game-time decisions, but after two days of practicing on the Pens' fourth line, it seems like a good bet that Kunitz will be back in action for the first time in 10 games. With the veteran ready to go, Tom Kuhnhackl or Carter Rowney figure to be the leading candidates to get bounced from the game-day lineup.
