Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Reaches milestone Tuesday in New Jersey

Malkin netted his 15th goal of the season -- and 800th career NHL point -- Tuesday in New Jersey.

The goal was his fifth on the power play. He also added an assist in the 5-2 win. Malkin and teammate Sidney Crosby are tied for the team lead in points with 41 apiece, one behind phenom Connor McDavid.

