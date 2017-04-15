Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Shows off marksmanship Friday

Malkin found twine in Friday's Game 2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Malkin took a feed from Sidney Crosby and snuck in the puck from a protractor-measured angle adjacent to the goal stripe. Best of all, Geno skated for 16:42 and doesn't seem bothered by the shoulder injury that kept him out of several games at the tail end of the regular season.

