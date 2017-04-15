Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 39 saves to grab 2-0 series lead

Fleury saved 39 of 40 shots during Friday's Game 2 win over Columbus.

This is the reason Pittsburgh kept Fleury around to back up Matt Murray (lower body), and the veteran backstop has been spectacular through the first two games of the series with a .972 save percentage. Winning Game 3 in Columbus could prove to be a more difficult task, but Fleury appears locked in and checks out as a solid start in all fantasy settings.

