Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles against Red Wings
Fleury saved just 28 of 34 shots during Saturday's loss to Detroit.
After notching five consecutive wins with a .941 save percentage and 1.84 GAA, Fleury has now lost two straight games and allowed 10 goals on 63 shots. With Matt Murray back to full health, it wouldn't be surprising if the younger netminder saw the lion's share of starts again sooner than later, which is a significant hit to Fleury's fantasy value. At best, Fleury is a low-end No. 2 goalie for your virtual club.
