Penguins' Matt Murray: Watching from sidelines Sunday
Murray (lower body) will not be in the lineup Sunday in Columbus.
The 22-year-old backstop will miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday, but the Penguins have fired out to a 2-0 series lead anyway. The timetable for his return is still unclear; nevertheless, it's no longer a sure thing that he'll regain the starting role upon return. Marc-Andre Fleury deflected 70 of the 72 shots he has faced in the series so far, winning both contests. We'd be surprised to see a goalie playing like that being benched in any playoff matchup.
