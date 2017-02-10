McLeod scored his third goal of the season during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

McLeod initially made a big splash upon joining th Preds back in January, scoring a goal against his former team (Colorado) in his first game out. Since then, however, he's been relatively quiet with just three points in his last 11 games. This should not surprise anyone, of course, since McLeod is still more of an enforcer-type player and typically sees less than 10 minutes of ice time per game. He does rack up plenty of hits though, with 40 in his last 12 contests.