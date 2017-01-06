Sissons notched the first hat trick of his career accompanied by a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

Sissons had gone 12 games without a goal or point, with an additional nine games out of the lineup due to injury and healthy scratches. Naturally, it was an odd one, as Sissons scored his second goal into an empty net with 5:58 left in the game, then completed the hat trick against Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy three minutes later. He skated a season-high 13:52 in the process, but the simple fact that such a modest figure represents his biggest ice time of the year should give you an idea of the likelihood that he'll replicate this performance. We are, after all, talking about a guy who's taken 14 shots on goal in 28 games.