Predators' James Neal: Likely out Friday

Neal (upper body) is tentatively listed as an injured scratch for Friday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.

Neal is officially listed as day-to-day with his ailment. Of course, he may have already been in your fantasy hockey doghouse, as the playmaking winger recorded a minus-2 rating without any points in five games leading up to the injury. We'll let you know if he makes a surprise appearance in warmups. If he doesn't play in this next one, Neal should be eyeing Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.