Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 28 saves in win
Rinne made 28 saves in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.
Rinne earned the game's first star for his performance, which included some 10-bell saves. The fantastic Finn has now won three of his last four starts and has allowed just seven goals in that span. Rinne is starting to look a bit more like the Pekka of old and that's great news for his owners.
