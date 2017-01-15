Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 28 saves in win

Rinne made 28 saves in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Rinne earned the game's first star for his performance, which included some 10-bell saves. The fantastic Finn has now won three of his last four starts and has allowed just seven goals in that span. Rinne is starting to look a bit more like the Pekka of old and that's great news for his owners.

