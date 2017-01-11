Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns Tuesday following two-game absence
Arvidsson (upper body) will play in Tuesday's home contest with the Canucks, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.
Arvidsson is set to return to the lineup after a two game absence due to an upper-body ailment. The Swedish winger will look to pick up where he left off alongside Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen on the Preds' first line as he had tallied 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 14 games prior to his injury.
