Predators' Yannick Weber: Pots first goal of season in win over Blues
Weber notched his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blues.
The tally snapped an excruciating 21-game pointless drought that stretched back to November 15 -- yes, that's a quarter of the season without a point for the 28-year-old blueliner. To be fair, Weber is used more in shutdown situations than as a points producer, so we don't expect the scoring surge to continue. In short, his value remains confined to very deep fantasy formats.
