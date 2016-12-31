Weber notched his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

The tally snapped an excruciating 21-game pointless drought that stretched back to November 15 -- yes, that's a quarter of the season without a point for the 28-year-old blueliner. To be fair, Weber is used more in shutdown situations than as a points producer, so we don't expect the scoring surge to continue. In short, his value remains confined to very deep fantasy formats.

