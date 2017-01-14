Raanta will guard the goal posts for Saturday's road contest with the Canadiens, Steve Zipay of NewsdaySports reports.

Raanta had seen his production tail off during his last four starts, going 2-2-0 with a 4.21 GAA and .865 save percentage. The Finnish netminder has had plenty of time to correct any flaws he may have been experiencing as his last start came on Dec. 29. The 27-year-old will have no easy task bouncing back, however, as he'll be facing a Montreal team that has the NHL's 6th best offense, averaging 3.07 goals per game.