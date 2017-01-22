Rangers' Marc Staal: Still no timetable for rearguard
Staal (concussion) continues to skate on his own, but there is still no timetable for his return.
Staal remains in the league's mandated concussion protocol, and it does not appear he is close to a return. Wait to see him officially return and play a full game without any lingering effects of his concussion before plugging him back into your active fantasy lineup.
