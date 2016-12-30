Rangers' Nick Holden: Suddenly hot
Holden scored a power-play goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona.
He's seen his minutes tick up recently, and increased production's accompanied the extra ice time -- Holden's surprisingly racked up eight points along with a plus-5 rating over the last 10 games, with half of that scoring coming in the last two. Over 38 contests, the 29-year-old is already just five short of his career-high 25 points, set in 54 games in 2013-14.
