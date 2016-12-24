Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Sports two points in loss

McDonagh registered a goal and an assist during Friday's 7-4 loss to Minnesota.

McDonagh has produced just two goals this year -- both of which have come in December. The blueliner isn't known for his scoring, and with that in mind, the 27-year-old is well on his way to recording a new milestone this season. The 2007 No. 12 pick's career high in assists is 29, set back in 2013-14. Through 35 contests, the Minnesota native is already at 18 and remains heavily involved, averaging over 24 minutes of ice time on the year.

