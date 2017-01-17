Helm (shoulder) has Red Wings GM Ken Holland expecting him to return for either Friday's road game against the Sabres or Sunday's home tilt with the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Re-signing Helm was a priority for Holland in the offseason, and he ultimately commanded a new contract valued at $3.85 million annually to take him through the 2020-11 campaign. That's a heavy deal to be sure, but Helm is quick on the rush and adept on special teams, so he'll be welcomed back with open arms.