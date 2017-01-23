Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Will miss two games with injury
Larkin (upper body) will miss the next two games, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
The two games in question are a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the Wings will have five days off for the All-Star break. Given the rest, Larkin could very well be back right on schedule on Jan. 31, but more information about that will be out once the All-Star Game is out of the way.
